Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the morning weather summary for Friday, November 26, 2021.

Cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers with all snow in the hills and mountains today. Temperatures will start near 40 but fall through the 30s.

Cloudy and breezy with snow showers tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Total accumulations:

3-6 Inches in the Adirondacks, Western Mohawk Valley, Green Mountains, Rensselaer Plateau, and Northern Berkshires.

1-3 Inches in the Catskills, Taconics and Southern Berkshires.

1 Inch Or Less in the rest of the region, including the Greater Capital District and Champlain Valley.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

