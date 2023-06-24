Democratic primary set in Saratoga Springs mayoral contest

Tuesday marks Primary Day in New York.

In Saratoga Springs, two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination in their bid for mayor.

Ron Kim is seeking a second two-year term. Chris Mathiesen, a fellow former Public Safety Commissioner, is making his first bid for mayor.

Kim has the city Democratic Committee’s endorsement, and will also appear on the Working Families Party line this November. Mathiesen has the backing of the bipartisan One Saratoga platform, which in 2023 has secured its own ballot line in this fall’s citywide contest.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard began his conversation with Mayor Kim about his time spent in City Hall that’s included some meetings interrupted by activists as well as tensions between members of the all-Democrat city council.

Lucas Willard speaks with Mayor Ron Kim Lucas Willard speaks with Mayor Ron Kim<br/> Listen • 9:53

Willard began by asking Mathiesen about how his experience as Public Safety Commissioner prepares him for a potential return to City Hall in a different role

Lucas Willard speaks with Chris Mathiesen Lucas Willard speaks with Chris Mathiesen Listen • 9:43

The Democratic primary is set for June 27th.

Republican John Safford is also running for mayor.