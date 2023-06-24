© 2023
Democratic primary set in Saratoga Springs mayoral contest

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
Ron Kim and Chris Mathiesen (WAMC composite image)
Photo of Kim by WAMC, Photo of Mathiesen provided to WAMC
/
Ron Kim and Chris Mathiesen

Tuesday marks Primary Day in New York.

In Saratoga Springs, two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination in their bid for mayor.

Ron Kim is seeking a second two-year term. Chris Mathiesen, a fellow former Public Safety Commissioner, is making his first bid for mayor.

Kim has the city Democratic Committee’s endorsement, and will also appear on the Working Families Party line this November. Mathiesen has the backing of the bipartisan One Saratoga platform, which in 2023 has secured its own ballot line in this fall’s citywide contest.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard began his conversation with Mayor Kim about his time spent in City Hall that’s included some meetings interrupted by activists as well as tensions between members of the all-Democrat city council.

Lucas Willard speaks with Mayor Ron Kim
Lucas Willard speaks with Mayor Ron Kim<br/>

Willard began by asking Mathiesen about how his experience as Public Safety Commissioner prepares him for a potential return to City Hall in a different role

Lucas Willard speaks with Chris Mathiesen
Lucas Willard speaks with Chris Mathiesen

The Democratic primary is set for June 27th.

Republican John Safford is also running for mayor.

News City of Saratoga Springs
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
