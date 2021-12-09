© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras resigns; NYS Attorney General Tish James drops out of race for governor
Vox Pop

Gardening 12/9/21

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Indoor plants
Matt Burton/composite edit by WAMC
/

Winter is almost here... but there's always something to talk about it in the world of gardening! Bob Graves of Faddegon's Nursery, Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum and Greg Ward of Ward's Nursery are ready to take your calls. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tags

Vox PopgardeningLandis Arboretum
Related Content
  • Rural garden
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 11/11/21
    Is your lawn and/or garden ready for winter? Bob Graves of Faddegon's Nursery, Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum and Greg Ward of Ward's Nursery are ready to take your calls. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551.
  • Weather satellite image depicting blizzard conditions in eastern U.S.
    Vox Pop
    Weather with Jill Szwed 10/26/21
    As the cold weather draws near, we talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with our question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Lunar eclipse in November 2022
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 11/30/21
    Today we talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More