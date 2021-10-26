© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 10/26/21

Published October 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT
Weather satellite image depicting blizzard conditions in eastern U.S.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
/
Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
A GOES-13 satellite image captured on January 2, 2014, depicting a blizzard across portions of the Ohio River Valley and the Northeast United States

As the cold weather draws near, we talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with our question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and baking, taking dance classes, practicing yoga, and being outdoors. Year-round she cheers on the black and gold - the Steelers, the Pirates, and the Penguins.

Tags

Vox Popweathermeteorology
Stay Connected