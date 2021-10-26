Weather with Jill Szwed 10/26/21

As the cold weather draws near, we talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with our question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

News 10 - ABC News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and baking, taking dance classes, practicing yoga, and being outdoors. Year-round she cheers on the black and gold - the Steelers, the Pirates, and the Penguins.