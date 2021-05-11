© 2021
The Roundtable

"Everybody: A Book About Freedom" By Olivia Laing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Joe Donahue
Published August 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
Book cover for "Everybody" by Olivia Laing
W. W. Norton & Company
/

The body is a source of pleasure and of pain, at once hopelessly vulnerable and radiant with power. In her ambitious sixth book, Olivia Laing charts an electrifying course through the long struggle for bodily freedom, using the life of the renegade psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich to explore gay rights and sexual liberation, feminism, and the civil rights movement.

Drawing on her own experiences in protest and alternative medicine, and traveling from Weimar Berlin to the prisons of McCarthy-era America, Laing grapples with some of the most significant and complicated figures of the past century—among them Nina Simone, Christopher Isherwood, Andrea Dworkin, Sigmund Freud, Susan Sontag, and Malcolm X.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
