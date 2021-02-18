© 2022
The Roundtable

Ibram X. Kendi And Keisha Blain Discuss "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History Of African America"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Joe Donahue
Published February 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
four_hundred_final.jpg

The new book "400 Souls" is a unique one volume community history of African Americans. The editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keyshia Blaine have assembled 90 brilliant writers, each of whom takes on a five year period of that 400 year span.

The writers explore their periods through a variety of techniques: historical essays, short stories, personal vignettes, and fiery polemics. They approach history from various perspectives. Through the eyes of towering historical icons are the untold stories of ordinary people through places laws and objects.

The book is edited by two award-winning historians; Ibram Kendi is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller "How to be an Anti-Racist" and the National Book Award winning 'Stamped from the Beginning;" Keisha Blain is an Editor for The Washington Post's "Made By History" and the author of "Set the World on Fire" Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."

Originally aired February 2022.

The Roundtablehistoryafrican americanRacismamerican historyslaveryraceblackjim crowibram x. kendienslaved persons400 soulskeisha blainpocpeople of color
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
