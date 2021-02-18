Ibram X. Kendi And Keisha Blain Discuss "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History Of African America"

The new book "400 Souls" is a unique one volume community history of African Americans. The editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keyshia Blaine have assembled 90 brilliant writers, each of whom takes on a five year period of that 400 year span.

The writers explore their periods through a variety of techniques: historical essays, short stories, personal vignettes, and fiery polemics. They approach history from various perspectives. Through the eyes of towering historical icons are the untold stories of ordinary people through places laws and objects.

The book is edited by two award-winning historians; Ibram Kendi is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller "How to be an Anti-Racist" and the National Book Award winning 'Stamped from the Beginning;" Keisha Blain is an Editor for The Washington Post's "Made By History" and the author of "Set the World on Fire" Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."

Originally aired February 2022.

