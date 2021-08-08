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Catch up with The Academic Minute from 5.11- 5.15Monday, May 11Jeff Sovern - St. John's UniversityConsumer KnowledgeJeff Sovern is a Professor of Law at…
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This Week on The Academic Minute (2015.5.11 - 5.15) Monday, May 11Jeff Sovern of St. John's University analyzes the complicated contracts we all…
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Associate Editor of The Times…
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BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will recognize same-sex marriages that were performed in Utah before they were put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court.Attorney…
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Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock and Newsman, Ray Graf. Meteorologist, Paul Caiano, will join us for part of the show to talk about the record…