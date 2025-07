The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Professor Emeritus and former Associate Vice President for Academic Technology Services at Kent State University Rosemary DuMont, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology at Vassar Catherine Tan.