Rebecca Vilkomerson will be speaking at the Hudson Library at 3:30pm on March 22nd. The talk is titled “Community Responses to Israel’s U.S.-Supported War on Palestinians: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Campaigns.” Rebecca was Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace for ten years. She will be joined for the talk by Riham Barghouthi, a Diplomat at Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.