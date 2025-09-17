© 2025
NESE - Northeast Supply Enhancement Project

  • Actor-turned-activist Mark Ruffalo appeared on a Wednesday afternoon Zoom call discussing New York pipeline proposals.
    Advocates challenge NYS pipeline proposals
    Dave Lucas
    Environmental Advocates are challenging New York Governor Kathy Hochul's stance regarding two controversial fracked gas pipelines up for review by New York's Department of Environmental Conservation and Public Service Commission.