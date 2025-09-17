Advocates challenge NYS pipeline proposals

Environmental Advocates are challenging New York Governor Kathy Hochul's stance regarding two controversial fracked gas pipelines up for review by New York's Department of Environmental Conservation and Public Service Commission.

Activists say after meeting with President Trump this Spring, Hochul reportedly agreed to fast-track two long-abandoned proposals: the Northeast Supply Enhancement or NESE project and the Constitution Pipeline. New York's Department of Environmental Conservation rejected both pipelines several years ago, but the state is now reviewing the NESE application, in consideration of arguments that it could bring down the cost of electricity statewide and reduce the state’s dependency on oil.

In May, Hochul said she was considering the “benefits” of new energy projects that meet state environmental laws – including pipeline projects – “at a time when energy prices are through the roof.” She has also refuted claims that any decisions on the pipelines have come as a result of the meeting with Trump.

"Families in every corner of our state are suffering from high bills for groceries and utilities. I have to look at this in a different lens, and we'll continue being committed to our climate goals, I believe in them, but also the realization that we need to be more open minded and expansive," Hochul said.

Actor-turned-activist Mark Ruffalo, a key player in the drive to ban fracking in New York, today urged Hochul to resist the pipelines, emphasizing unnecessary costs and environmental risks.

"What we're seeing this week is an atrocious move to justify the pipeline on a faulty premise that's been proved again and again. The governor's state energy regulating body, the Public Service Commission, put the pipeline on their agenda for tomorrow, planning a vote to endorse National Grid's faulty gas plan and the NESE pipeline,” said Ruffalo.

The NESE line would carry gas underwater from New Jersey to a connection in the Rockaways.

Ruffalo and other advocates contend the pipeline conflicts with New York’s clean energy goals, would cost more than $1.3 billion, will be unable to meet water quality standards, cause environmental harm, and raise New York City and Long Island customers’ bills by 3.5%