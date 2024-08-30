© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Johnnie Ray McKnight

  • (from left to right) Competing in the 11th Hampden primary race is incumbent State Rep. Bud Williams and challenger Johnnie Ray McKnight, while for the Hampden senate district, current occupant State Sen. Adam Gomez faces Springfield Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown.
    News
    Two of Pioneer Valley's most competitive primaries come to a head in Springfield, Mass. Tuesday
    James Paleologopoulos
    Two of the most competitive primary races in the Pioneer Valley come to a head Tuesday. Both are Democratic primaries. One is the Hampden district race, with State Senator Adam Gomez fielding a challenge from Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown.Also in the Springfield area is the 11th Hampden House race, which pits Representative Bud Williams against local educator Johnnie Ray McKnight.WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass. Politics & Insight about both races.