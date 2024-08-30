Two of the most competitive primary races in the Pioneer Valley come to a head Tuesday. Both are Democratic primaries. One is the Hampden district race, with State Senator Adam Gomez fielding a challenge from Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown.Also in the Springfield area is the 11th Hampden House race, which pits Representative Bud Williams against local educator Johnnie Ray McKnight.WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass. Politics & Insight about both races.

Listen • 12:45