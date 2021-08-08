-
As of mid-July, there have been three major heatwaves in western Europe this summer. An early intense heatwave in May was followed by an exceptionally severe heatwave in late June that broke all-time records across the region. A third heatwave in July swept through France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and elsewhere.
-
As a heat wave hits the Capital Region, Albany and Troy are moving forward with plans to open brand-new public pools.
-
The late May heatwave in Europe has broken records in more than half a dozen countries. For example, in Oxford, England, where a continuously operating weather station has been keeping records since 1815, a new May record was set on the 26th at nearly 93 degrees Fahrenheit. London reached 95 degrees; the highest temperature ever registered this early in the year.
-
City opens cooling centers, urges people to hydrate
-
It will be harder to find relief from the heat this summer in the largest city in western Massachusetts. Typically during heat waves, the city of…
-
Another heat wave is gripping much of the WAMC listening area today, including the Hudson Valley and Capital Region. There is a heat advisory and the…
-
Experts at the State University of New York system are warning New Yorkers to stay safe as the mercury rises. SUNY is sharing tips for staying healthy…
-
Capital Region cities are preparing for stifling heat and humidity forecast for the July 4th holiday. With the mercury rising Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan…
-
The dangerously high heat and humidity have prompted several agencies to implement emergency measures.The National Weather Service says the heat index has…
-
Communities in our region are bracing for another heatwave.With forecasts for another three days or more of temperatures above 90 degrees, Governor Andrew…