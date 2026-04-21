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The Roundtable

4/2/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published April 21, 2026 at 8:59 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York Robert Brigham, Lawyer, negotiator, and advisor to companies, nonprofits, law firms, and business leaders; Founder of the strategy consulting firm The Azara Group and author of “Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won’t Tell You” Fatimah Gilliam, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Former Mayor of the City of Albany Kathy Sheehan.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panel Robert Brighamanna markowitzKathy SheehanFatimah Gilliam
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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