Vermont officials reassure voters following speech by President Trump

Vermont’s secretary of state and attorney general issued a joint statement today responding to claims President Donald Trump made Thursday night regarding election integrity.

In his speech Donald Trump made a number of claims regarding the economy, immigration, trade and the elections.

He insisted new documents would prove interference in the 2020 election by China and other election irregularities.

“Put together these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it.”

A joint statement from Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election that have been investigated and disproved.

“We want to reiterate that elections in Vermont—and the nation—are free, fair, accessible, and secure... Our offices work closely with town clerks, justices of the peace, and other election administrators and volunteers to make sure every eligible Vermonter’s vote is counted.”

The state officials say they will ensure every eligible Vermonter can vote.

