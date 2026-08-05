Bernie Sanders applauds winner of Michigan primary

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont says Tuesday night's progressive Democratic victory in Michigan shows that voters want the agenda he has promoted for years.

Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan U.S. Senate Democratic primary which pitted the progressive Democrat against U.S. House Representative Haley Stevens, a more moderate Democrat. Independent Senator Sanders says El-Sayed promoted an agenda to benefit working people.

“Ordinary people understand that the current economy is rigged. People want change. And I think the reason that Abdul won is that he talked about the need for real change.”

Sanders says the results in Michigan reflect voters’ decisions in other primary states as they object to the war in Iran and respond to White House policies that hurt people.