Vermont officials await judge’s ruling in DOJ challenge

Vermont is awaiting a ruling regarding its challenge of a federal Department of Justice demand that it share voter information.

The federal agency is demanding that states turn over voter records and data and provide access to voting equipment. A number of states filed suit against the DOJ to protect voter information. Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas says the hearing on their motion to dismiss was in April and the state is waiting for the judge to rule.

"We argued on the basis of Vermont law being very clear that we don't share our voter registration information with any foreign entity, with anyone for commercial purposes or with the federal government. There have been 23 other states who have gone before us who have all prevailed in their motions to dismiss."

Copeland-Hanzas added that the state will continue to push back against any notion that the federal government has any standing to demand voter information.