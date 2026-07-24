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Schenectady mayor noncommittal on bid for reelection in 2027

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published July 24, 2026 at 8:45 PM EDT
Seven people are standing in a row on wood paneled floor with an American flag and a perfectly beige wall in the background.
File photo
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WAMC
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, third from right in this undated file photo, was noncommittal about whether he'll run for a fifth term in a phone interview with WAMC on Friday.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says he'll make a decision on whether to run for a fifth term in office by "the end of the year, the beginning of next year.”

Three candidates have already filed paperwork to run for mayor in 2027, according to records from the New York State Board of Elections: writer and community organizer Orlondo Otis Hundley, Schenectady County Legislator Omar Sterling McGill and Schenectady City Council President Carl Williams.

“There’s people that want to get involved in a perpetual campaign and are more interested in politics than results,” McCarthy said in an interview Friday.

McCarthy has served as mayor since 2011.
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News City of SchenectadyGary McCarthyelections
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley
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