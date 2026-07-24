Schenectady mayor noncommittal on bid for reelection in 2027

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says he'll make a decision on whether to run for a fifth term in office by "the end of the year, the beginning of next year.”

Three candidates have already filed paperwork to run for mayor in 2027, according to records from the New York State Board of Elections: writer and community organizer Orlondo Otis Hundley , Schenectady County Legislator Omar Sterling McGill and Schenectady City Council President Carl Williams .

“There’s people that want to get involved in a perpetual campaign and are more interested in politics than results,” McCarthy said in an interview Friday.

McCarthy has served as mayor since 2011.