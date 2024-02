PONS is a noise rock, post-punk esoteric group that released its latest album The Liquid Self” in October. The group includes drummer Jack Parker, percussionist Sebastien Carnot, and Sam Cameron on guitar and vocals. “The Liquid Self” is a rock opera about sailors lost at sea. The group will perform Monday night at Desperate Annie’s in Saratoga Springs. Parker spoke with WAMC’s Samantha Simmons before the show.

