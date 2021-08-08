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The clothing industry accounts for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions – more than, for example, air travel. Large amounts of land are used to grow natural materials for clothing, but synthetic materials are more common. Used textiles often end up in landfills, where they take decades to decompose. A fair amount of clothing gets reused, but ultimately very little of it gets recycled. Estimates are less than 1% of used clothing is recycled into new textiles globally. Much of it simply cannot be.
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Maxine Bédat is the founder and director of New Standard Institute, a think-and-do tank dedicated to turning industry into a force for good. She is a…
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City Mission of Schenectady, founded in 1906, seeks to comprehensively meet the needs of the poor in a manner that dignifies and strengthens the…
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Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities;…
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"True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes & Pigments" by color and trends consultant Keith Recker presents the work and vision of twenty-six natural dye…
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Westchester County is expanding its recycling efforts.Westchester is now accepting textiles — from clothing and shoes to sheets and towels. Democratic…
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”Kimono! The Artistry of Itchiku Kubota,” a spectacular exhibition of 48 kimono, will be on view at the Museum of Art, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts…
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Spanning more than 250 years, from the mid-eighteenth century to the present, the Albany Institute of History & Arts’ costume collection includes more…
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Blue Gold: American Jeans is a feature-length documentary about how one unlikely garment ended up connecting us all. Following vintage jeans hunter Eric…