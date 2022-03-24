austin pendelton

Austin Pendleton joins us this morning just as he is ready to star in the Broadway show "The Minutes," a new American play by Tracy Letts. Previews began on April 2 and it officially opens on April 17. And if this seems like deja vu, it's because well, they were starting to do that in 2020 and COVID hit, and they stopped when Broadway shut down. The show, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will take the stage at Studio 54. Actor and director, Pendleton, joined us to talk about his career, the new work, and Ethel Merman.

