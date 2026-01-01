Celebrate Thanksgiving with WAMC! Here's what you can look forward to hearing on your airwaves.

9am – 10am

Farm To Feast Thanksgiving

Chef Joy Crump of Foode brings "familiar with a twist" flavor to the holiday table. She shares her deep roots of cooking as an act of love. Also: Discover how native crops and industrial convenience turned our Thanksgiving plate into a mirror of American history with author Anna Zeide.

10am – 11am

Enemies of Gratitude

One of the mysteries of human behavior is that it’s often easier for us to focus on what’s going wrong than on what’s going right in our lives. Why is that? We explore this question with psychologist Thomas Gilovich, who studies the barriers that prevent us from feeling gratitude, and how we can overcome them.

11am -12pm

Massasoit’s Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death. We'll talk with American Indian scholars Darius Coombs and Bob Charlesbois who'll fill in the details of this Native American leader's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers

12pm -12:30pm

Alice’s Restaurant

12:30pm – 1pm

BBC

2pm – 3pm

Reel Music – The Native American Experience

Hollywood has had a complicated past portraying Indigenous Americans and their culture on the big screen. Early films presented American Indians as violent savages, an injustice that revisionist westerns sought to amend. Trace the history of Native Americans at the movies through the most memorable film scores

3pm – 4pm

Classical Guitar Alive for Thanksgiving

Features music for Thanksgiving by Bach, Giuliani, Frederic Hand, Chick Corea, and interviews with Emmy-winning composer/guitarist Frederic Hand, and Grammy-winning guitarist William Kanengiser.

Black Friday Specials

9am- 10am

Why It’s So Hard to Break Up With Fashion

The consequences of fast fashion are well known: worker exploitation, environmental damage and poor quality items. And yet many of us keep buying it — either unknowingly, in willful ignorance or because it feels like there is no other option. Fashion industry insider Amanda Lee McCarty joins host Anita Rao to interrogate why fast fashion has such a particular hold on us…and what we can do about it.

10am – 12pm

Full Moon Hacksaw

Full Moon Hacksaw is a two-hour radio series spotlighting an eclectic mix of classic and modern Jazz and Blues music, hosted by Arizona radio veteran Tom "Hacksaw" Coulson.

12pm – 1pm

BBC

2pm – 3pm

Reel Music: Great Scores That Didn’t Win

This time you’ll hear scores so good, and so memorable, that you might be surprised to learn that they didn’t win the Academy Award. Some of them weren’t even nominated. We’ll sample Vertigo, Psycho, Superman (1978), Raiders of the Lost Ark, Batman (1989) Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Mission, Gone with the Wind, and The Last of the Mohicans

3pm – 4pm

Hidden Economics: Remarkable Women and the Future of Climate

In this special, we hear from women superstars of the environmental movement. First, we talk to Christina Figueres, chief negotiator of the groundbreaking Paris climate agreement. Then, Jody Allen – philanthropist, businesswoman, and Seattle Seahawks owner – discusses her efforts to restore the environment. Finally, we speak with Dr. Moreangels Mbizah, founder of Wildlife Conservation Action in Zimbabwe, which works with local communities to decrease human-wildlife conflict.

