Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 12th, 2025:

Avalon

Roxy Music

Avalon

Doctor Wu

Steely Dan

Katy Lied

Here in the Going, Going Gone

Greg Brown

The Poet Game

On Tonight

Rosali

Bite Down

Sophisticated Lady

Sun Ra

Celestial Love

Horace Greeley

Lyle Swedeen

Sunshine Inside

The Ledge

Replacements

Pleased to Meet Me

Into/Brave Men Run

Sonic Youth

Bad Moon Rising

Catapult/Sitting Still

R.E.M.

Murmur

I Wanna Be Adored/She Bangs the Drums

Stone Roses

Stone Roses