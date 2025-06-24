© 2025
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/21/25

By Lucas Willard
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist for Saturday, June 21st, 2025:

Hasta Mañana, Monsieur
Sparks
Kimono My House

It's All the Same
Spirit
The Family that Plays Together

Glamour Profession
Steely Dan
Gaucho

Young Soul/Arms #1
Sundays & Cybele
On the Grass

Little Hands
Alexander "Skip" Spence
Oar

The Sun is Shining
Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers
Genuine Houserocking Music

I'll Play the Blues For You
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You

Black Magic Woman
Santana
Santana II

Sonny's Dance
Marshall Allen
New Dawn

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
