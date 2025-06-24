WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/21/25
Playlist for Saturday, June 21st, 2025:
Hasta Mañana, Monsieur
Sparks
Kimono My House
It's All the Same
Spirit
The Family that Plays Together
Glamour Profession
Steely Dan
Gaucho
Young Soul/Arms #1
Sundays & Cybele
On the Grass
Little Hands
Alexander "Skip" Spence
Oar
The Sun is Shining
Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers
Genuine Houserocking Music
I'll Play the Blues For You
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You
Black Magic Woman
Santana
Santana II
Sonny's Dance
Marshall Allen
New Dawn