Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 14th, 2025:

Heroes and Villains

The Beach Boys

Smiley Smile

Just Like a Baby

Sly and the Family Stone

There's a Riot Goin' On

The Blue Mask

Lou Reed

The Blue Mask

Elizabeth My Dear/(Song for my) Sugar Spun Sister

Stone Roses

Stone Roses

Bastards of Young

The Replacements

Tim

Stay

David Bowie

Station to Station

The Cosmo-Fire

Sun Ra

Astro-Black

Better Days Ahead

Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson

Secrets