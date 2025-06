Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 7th, 2025:

When I Was A Boy

Tobin Sprout

The Universe and Me

Velvet Underground

Jonathan Richman

I, Jonathan

Nowhere At All

Lou Reed

Walk on the Wild Side: The Best of Lou Reed

Poppies

Patti Smith Group

Radio Ethiopia

Whirly-Bird

Silver Apples

Silver Apples

Jrifted

Jeff Parker

The New Breed

Selflessness

Pharoah Sanders

Wisdom Through Music

Dancing With Mr. D.

Rolling Stones

Goats Head Soup

Deacon Blues

Steely Dan

Aja