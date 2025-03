WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/1/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 1st, 2025:

ひとりがたりの赤い爪

Yoshio Hirada

Last One

Carmen de Bolivar

Lucho Bermudez

Musica Tropical Bailable

Color de Arena

Anibal Angel

Musica Tropical Bailable

Taste of Sadness/Beach Samba

Walter Wanderley

Rain Forest

Turnaround

Ornette Coleman

Tomorrow is the Question!

Elastic Dummy

Yukihiro Takahashi

Saravah!

Tomorrow Started

Talk Talk

It's My Life

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

Simple Minds

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

Magdalena '82

Alan Vega

Collision Drive