WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/15/25

By Lucas Willard
Published February 19, 2025 at 6:54 PM EST


Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 15th, 2025:

Where Did Our Love Go?
The Supremes
Diana Ross & the Supremes: Greatest Hits

All Day Long
Jimmy Smith
Jimmy Smith's Greatest Hits

Get a Hold of You
Jr. Thomas and the Volcanoes
Beware

Smokestack Lightnin'/Somebody In My Home
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters

Cake
Toro Y Moi
Anything in Return

Elemental Child
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan

Thee Oh Sees
FU Xi
Face Stabber

Chant of Ossanha/Dolphin
Tamba 4
We and the Sea

Depreston
Courtney Barnett
Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
