WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/15/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 15th, 2025:
Where Did Our Love Go?
The Supremes
Diana Ross & the Supremes: Greatest Hits
All Day Long
Jimmy Smith
Jimmy Smith's Greatest Hits
Get a Hold of You
Jr. Thomas and the Volcanoes
Beware
Smokestack Lightnin'/Somebody In My Home
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters
Cake
Toro Y Moi
Anything in Return
Elemental Child
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan
Thee Oh Sees
FU Xi
Face Stabber
Chant of Ossanha/Dolphin
Tamba 4
We and the Sea
Depreston
Courtney Barnett
Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit