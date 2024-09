Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 7th, 2024:

Slow Motion

Ultravox

Three Into One

Ghost Rider

Alan Vega

Collision Drive

Night Spots

The Cars

Candy-O

Send Your Love Over

Peter Ivers

Peter Ivers

Moonshine Whiskey

Van Morrison

Tupelo Honey

Gentle on My Mind/Heart to Heart Talk

Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell

Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell

Fire Dance

Gabor Szabo

Dreams

Gunter

Gunn-Truscinski Duo

Bay Head

Rush Hour/Happy Time

James Blood Ulmer

Freelancing