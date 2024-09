Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 31st, 2024:

20th Century Man

The Kinks

Muswell Hillbillies

Spaceball Ricochet

T. Rex

The Slider

Keys Down If You Stay

Cola

The Gloss

Yellow Magic (Tong Foo)

Yellow Magic Orchestra

Yellow Magic Orchestra U.S.A.

Zuum

Vanishing Twin

Ookkii Gekkou

Ice Copy

Hiroshi Yoshimura

Music for 9 Post Cards

The Catastrophist

Tortoise

The Catastrophist

Motion Pictures/Ambulance Blues

Neil Young

On the Beach