WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/15/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 15th, 2024:

After Midnight

J.J. Cale

Naturally

Jungle Fever

Charlie Feathers

Jungle Fever

Feather In Your Cap

Beck

One Foot in the Grave (Deluxe)

Alligator Man

Alex Chilton

Like Flies on Sherbert

Lonesome Town

Ricky Nelson

The Very Best of Ricky Nelson

Willow White

Maxine Funke

River Said

Big Swifty

Frank Zappa

Waka/Jawaka

We've Got a Good Thing Going

Hank Crawford

We Got a Good Thing Going

What Makes You Think You're The One

Fleetwood Mac

Tusk

Camera Phone

@

Mind Palace Music

Sole Obsession

Nation of Language

Strange Disciple