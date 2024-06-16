© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/15/24

By Lucas Willard
Published June 16, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 15th, 2024:

After Midnight
J.J. Cale
Naturally

Jungle Fever
Charlie Feathers
Jungle Fever

Feather In Your Cap
Beck
One Foot in the Grave (Deluxe)

Alligator Man
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert

Lonesome Town
Ricky Nelson
The Very Best of Ricky Nelson

Willow White
Maxine Funke
River Said

Big Swifty
Frank Zappa
Waka/Jawaka

We've Got a Good Thing Going
Hank Crawford
We Got a Good Thing Going

What Makes You Think You're The One
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk

Camera Phone
@
Mind Palace Music

Sole Obsession
Nation of Language
Strange Disciple

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
