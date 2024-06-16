WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/15/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 15th, 2024:
After Midnight
J.J. Cale
Naturally
Jungle Fever
Charlie Feathers
Jungle Fever
Feather In Your Cap
Beck
One Foot in the Grave (Deluxe)
Alligator Man
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
Lonesome Town
Ricky Nelson
The Very Best of Ricky Nelson
Willow White
Maxine Funke
River Said
Big Swifty
Frank Zappa
Waka/Jawaka
We've Got a Good Thing Going
Hank Crawford
We Got a Good Thing Going
What Makes You Think You're The One
Fleetwood Mac
Tusk
Camera Phone
@
Mind Palace Music
Sole Obsession
Nation of Language
Strange Disciple