Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/4/24

By Lucas Willard
Published May 11, 2024 at 1:34 PM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 4th, 2024:

Love is a reflection in the mirror behind your eyes/Sunrise in Africa
Teruo Nakamura
Manhattan Special

Part Time/Little Red Houses
James Blood Ulmer
Part Time

isi
Neu!
Neu! '75

My Mother Was A Friend Of The Enemy Of The People
Blurt
Live in Berlin

From a Motel 6
Yo La Tengo
Painful

Pendulum
Guided By Voices
Same Place the Fly Got Smashed

I Don't Know How to Love Him
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses/Rock Steady

On Broadway/One Bird in Hand
Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
Just In Time

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
