WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/25/22

Published June 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 25th, 2022:

Days
Artist: Television
Album: Adventure

Dark Eye Tango
Artist: Al Di Meola
Album: Casino

Cherry Pie
Artist: Sade
Album: Diamond Life

Slave to Love
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Boys and Girls

Zuum
Artist: Vanishing Twin
Album: Ookii Gekkou

Well You Needn’t
Artist: Roy Haynes
Album: Sugar Roy

Blue Nile
Artist: Alice Coltrane
Album: Ptah, the El Daoud

Green Sugar
Artist: Kikagaku Moyo
Album: House in the Tall Grass

Rhythm 58 ¼
Artist: Latif Khan, Don Cherry
Album: Music/Sangham

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
