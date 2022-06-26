WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/25/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 25th, 2022:
Days
Artist: Television
Album: Adventure
Dark Eye Tango
Artist: Al Di Meola
Album: Casino
Cherry Pie
Artist: Sade
Album: Diamond Life
Slave to Love
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Boys and Girls
Zuum
Artist: Vanishing Twin
Album: Ookii Gekkou
Well You Needn’t
Artist: Roy Haynes
Album: Sugar Roy
Blue Nile
Artist: Alice Coltrane
Album: Ptah, the El Daoud
Green Sugar
Artist: Kikagaku Moyo
Album: House in the Tall Grass
Rhythm 58 ¼
Artist: Latif Khan, Don Cherry
Album: Music/Sangham