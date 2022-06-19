© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/18/22

Published June 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, June 18th, 2022:

More Than Rain
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Frank’s Wild Years

Cargo Culte
Artist: Serge Gainsbourg
Album: Historie de Melody Nelson

Ball of Fire
Artist: Metoronori
Album: Evenings

Atom Eyes
Artist: Guided By Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Gomorrah
Artist: Jerry Garcia Band
Album: Cats Under the Stars

Everybody’s Talkin’
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Midnight Cowboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Keep On Chooglin’
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Bayou Country

Forerunner
Artist: Ornette Coleman
Album: Change of the Century

La Femme Chinoise/Bridge Over Troubled Music
Artist: Yellow Magic Orchestra
Album: Yellow Magic Orchestra (US Version)

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
