WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/18/22
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, June 18th, 2022:
More Than Rain
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Frank’s Wild Years
Cargo Culte
Artist: Serge Gainsbourg
Album: Historie de Melody Nelson
Ball of Fire
Artist: Metoronori
Album: Evenings
Atom Eyes
Artist: Guided By Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars
Gomorrah
Artist: Jerry Garcia Band
Album: Cats Under the Stars
Everybody’s Talkin’
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Midnight Cowboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Keep On Chooglin’
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Bayou Country
Forerunner
Artist: Ornette Coleman
Album: Change of the Century
La Femme Chinoise/Bridge Over Troubled Music
Artist: Yellow Magic Orchestra
Album: Yellow Magic Orchestra (US Version)