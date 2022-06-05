WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/4/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 4th, 2022:

Artists Only

Artist: Talking Heads

Album: More Songs about Buildings and Food

The Man with the 4-way Hips

Artist: Tom Tom Club

Album: Close to the Bone

Hands

Artist: Lithics

Album: Tower of Age

Togo

Artist: Old and New Dreams

Album: Old and New Dreams

Cadence and Cascade

Artist: King Crimson

Album: In the Wake of Poseidon

Shiny Stockings

Artist: Elvin Jones & Richard Davis

Album: Heavy Sounds

Swim

Artist: The Falcons

Album: The Soul of the Falcons

Time (You and I)

Artist: Khruangbin

Album: Mordechai

This program also features an interview with August Rosa, owner of venue No Fun in Troy, NY.