WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/4/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 4th, 2022:
Artists Only
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: More Songs about Buildings and Food
The Man with the 4-way Hips
Artist: Tom Tom Club
Album: Close to the Bone
Hands
Artist: Lithics
Album: Tower of Age
Togo
Artist: Old and New Dreams
Album: Old and New Dreams
Cadence and Cascade
Artist: King Crimson
Album: In the Wake of Poseidon
Shiny Stockings
Artist: Elvin Jones & Richard Davis
Album: Heavy Sounds
Swim
Artist: The Falcons
Album: The Soul of the Falcons
Time (You and I)
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai
This program also features an interview with August Rosa, owner of venue No Fun in Troy, NY.