WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/4/22

Published June 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 4th, 2022:

Artists Only
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: More Songs about Buildings and Food

The Man with the 4-way Hips
Artist: Tom Tom Club
Album: Close to the Bone

Hands
Artist: Lithics
Album: Tower of Age

Togo
Artist: Old and New Dreams
Album: Old and New Dreams

Cadence and Cascade
Artist: King Crimson
Album: In the Wake of Poseidon

Shiny Stockings
Artist: Elvin Jones & Richard Davis
Album: Heavy Sounds

Swim
Artist: The Falcons
Album: The Soul of the Falcons

Time (You and I)
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai

This program also features an interview with August Rosa, owner of venue No Fun in Troy, NY.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard