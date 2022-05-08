© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/7/22

Published May 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on May 7th 2022:

Homo Sapien
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life

Rattled by the Rush
Artist: Pavement
Album: Wowee Zowee

Home
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Duit on Mon Dei

Crazy
Artist: Pyon
Album: Chomp

Moon of Day
Artist: Attack in Black
Album: Got Live (If You’re Interested)

Lucky Guy
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Album: Hermit of Mink Hollow

Les Flons Flons Du Bal
Artist: Edith Piaf
Album: Olympia ‘61

Tired Eyes
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Tonight’s the Night

Shadow of a Doubt
Artist: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Album: Damn the Torpedoes

Gouge Away
Artist: Pixies
Album: Doolittle

Gen Z
Artist: L.A. Witch
Album: Play with Fire

Swingin’ Party
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim

No Dancing
Artist: Smog
Album: Knock Knock

Recently
Artist: Polaris
Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete

Tags

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard