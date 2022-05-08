WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/7/22

Playlist as aired on May 7th 2022:

Homo Sapien

Artist: Parquet Courts

Album: Sympathy for Life

Rattled by the Rush

Artist: Pavement

Album: Wowee Zowee

Home

Artist: Harry Nilsson

Album: Duit on Mon Dei

Crazy

Artist: Pyon

Album: Chomp

Moon of Day

Artist: Attack in Black

Album: Got Live (If You’re Interested)

Lucky Guy

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Album: Hermit of Mink Hollow

Les Flons Flons Du Bal

Artist: Edith Piaf

Album: Olympia ‘61

Tired Eyes

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Tonight’s the Night

Shadow of a Doubt

Artist: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Album: Damn the Torpedoes

Gouge Away

Artist: Pixies

Album: Doolittle

Gen Z

Artist: L.A. Witch

Album: Play with Fire

Swingin’ Party

Artist: The Replacements

Album: Tim

No Dancing

Artist: Smog

Album: Knock Knock

Recently

Artist: Polaris

Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete