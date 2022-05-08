WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/7/22
Playlist as aired on May 7th 2022:
Homo Sapien
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life
Rattled by the Rush
Artist: Pavement
Album: Wowee Zowee
Home
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Duit on Mon Dei
Crazy
Artist: Pyon
Album: Chomp
Moon of Day
Artist: Attack in Black
Album: Got Live (If You’re Interested)
Lucky Guy
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Album: Hermit of Mink Hollow
Les Flons Flons Du Bal
Artist: Edith Piaf
Album: Olympia ‘61
Tired Eyes
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Tonight’s the Night
Shadow of a Doubt
Artist: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Album: Damn the Torpedoes
Gouge Away
Artist: Pixies
Album: Doolittle
Gen Z
Artist: L.A. Witch
Album: Play with Fire
Swingin’ Party
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim
No Dancing
Artist: Smog
Album: Knock Knock
Recently
Artist: Polaris
Album: Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete