© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/25/21

Published December 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 25th, 2021:

Twelve Days of Christmas
Artist: John Denver and the Muppets
Album: A Christmas Together

Christmas Island/That Old Christmas Moon/I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Artist: Leon Redbone
Album: Christmas Island

The Christmas Song
Artist: Jimmy Smith
Album: Christmas Cookin’

Meli Kalikimaka
Artist: Bing Crosby
Album: Merry Christmas

Blue Christmas
Artist: Willie Nelson
Album: Pretty Paper

Hey Lord
Artist: Suicide
Album: A Christmas Record

All following songs from Christmas Favourites, as performed by the radio Choir on the Top Hits of the Month label:

Deck the Halls

Joy to the World

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

While Shepards Watched Their Flocks by Night

The Holly and the Ivy

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Away in a Manger

O Holy Night

Once in Royal David’s City

We Three Kings

WAMC Listening Party
Stay Connected