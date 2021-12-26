WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/25/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 25th, 2021:
Twelve Days of Christmas
Artist: John Denver and the Muppets
Album: A Christmas Together
Christmas Island/That Old Christmas Moon/I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Artist: Leon Redbone
Album: Christmas Island
The Christmas Song
Artist: Jimmy Smith
Album: Christmas Cookin’
Meli Kalikimaka
Artist: Bing Crosby
Album: Merry Christmas
Blue Christmas
Artist: Willie Nelson
Album: Pretty Paper
Hey Lord
Artist: Suicide
Album: A Christmas Record
All following songs from Christmas Favourites, as performed by the radio Choir on the Top Hits of the Month label:
Deck the Halls
Joy to the World
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
While Shepards Watched Their Flocks by Night
The Holly and the Ivy
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Away in a Manger
O Holy Night
Once in Royal David’s City
We Three Kings