WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/25/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 25th, 2021:

Twelve Days of Christmas

Artist: John Denver and the Muppets

Album: A Christmas Together

Christmas Island/That Old Christmas Moon/I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Artist: Leon Redbone

Album: Christmas Island

The Christmas Song

Artist: Jimmy Smith

Album: Christmas Cookin’

Meli Kalikimaka

Artist: Bing Crosby

Album: Merry Christmas

Blue Christmas

Artist: Willie Nelson

Album: Pretty Paper

Hey Lord

Artist: Suicide

Album: A Christmas Record

All following songs from Christmas Favourites, as performed by the radio Choir on the Top Hits of the Month label:

Deck the Halls

Joy to the World

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

While Shepards Watched Their Flocks by Night

The Holly and the Ivy

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Away in a Manger

O Holy Night

Once in Royal David’s City

We Three Kings

