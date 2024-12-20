The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 12/20/24 & 12/22/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about the $16 million-dollar settlement ABC News and Disney reached with Donald Trump, Trump’s lawsuit against the Des Moines Register, and much more.