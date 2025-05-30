© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats continue to criticize the so-called “big, beautiful bill”

By David Guistina
Published May 30, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/30/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats continue to criticize the so-called “big, beautiful bill,” the Trump administration appears to be using its influence to push development of two previously-abandoned natural-gas supply pipelines in New York, and we’ll talk about the seventh annual Population Health Innovation Summit.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Legislative GazetteGas Pipelinebudget cutsState Senator Liz Kruegermedical aid in dyingDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina