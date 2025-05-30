The Legislative Gazette - Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats continue to criticize the so-called “big, beautiful bill”

(Airs 05/30/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats continue to criticize the so-called “big, beautiful bill,” the Trump administration appears to be using its influence to push development of two previously-abandoned natural-gas supply pipelines in New York, and we’ll talk about the seventh annual Population Health Innovation Summit.