The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a look at the current trade war with China and its impact on New York

(Airs 04/18/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at the current trade war with China and it’s impact on New York, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wants the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the Saratoga Springs City School District, and cuts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture are impacting food banks across the country and in the Hudson Valley.