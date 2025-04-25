© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a look at the current trade war with China and its impact on New York

By David Guistina
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/18/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at the current trade war with China and it’s impact on New York, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wants the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the Saratoga Springs City School District, and cuts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture are impacting food banks across the country and in the Hudson Valley.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Trade WarPat BradleyNew York Congresswoman Elise StefanikSaratoga Springs City School DistrictU.S. Department of Agriculturefood banksThe Legislative GazetteDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina