The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a deeper look at New York’s prison system which has been under intense scrutiny in recent months

(Airs 04/04/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll take a deeper look at New York’s prison system which has been under intense scrutiny in recent months, the budget is late again, we’ll talk with WNYC’s Jimmy Vielkind about the elephant in the room, and we’ll report on North Country residents keeping their eyes on strained relations between the U.S. and Canada over tariffs.