Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - State lawmakers are setting their priorities ahead of the April 1st budget deadline

By David Guistina
Published March 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/07/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Donald Trump says Congress should get rid of the CHIPS and Science Act putting technology investments across New York in potential jeopardy, state lawmakers are setting their priorities ahead of the April 1st budget deadline, and state authorities are working to increase public safety on college campuses.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
