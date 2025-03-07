The Legislative Gazette - State lawmakers are setting their priorities ahead of the April 1st budget deadline

(Airs 03/07/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Donald Trump says Congress should get rid of the CHIPS and Science Act putting technology investments across New York in potential jeopardy, state lawmakers are setting their priorities ahead of the April 1st budget deadline, and state authorities are working to increase public safety on college campuses.