The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a deeper look at the renewed push for the New York Heat Act

By David Guistina
Published February 28, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/28/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a deeper look at the renewed push for the New York Heat Act, we’ll talk about the growing hunger problem in the state with the Executive Director of the Alliance for a hunger free NY, and Governor Hochul wants to waive tuition and fees for adult learners enrolled in high-demand community college programs like nursing, manufacturing, and engineering.

