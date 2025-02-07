The Legislative Gazette - Interests on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border remain wary despite a month-long pause in threatened tariffs

(Airs 02/07/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Interests on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border remain wary despite a month-long pause in threatened tariffs, former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has been confirmed as the new administrator of the EPA, and environmental groups in New York are bracing for impact, and A program to help New Yorkers file their taxes for free is back.