The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address

(Airs 01/10/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul lays out her priorities for the year in her State of the State address, we’ll have reaction from lawmakers around the state, including Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, and will bring you a new report that finds funding shortfalls and rising inflation are making New York's transportation infrastructure costlier for motorists.