Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address

By David Guistina
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/10/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul lays out her priorities for the year in her State of the State address, we’ll have reaction from lawmakers around the state, including Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, and will bring you a new report that finds funding shortfalls and rising inflation are making New York's transportation infrastructure costlier for motorists.

The Legislative Gazette Pat BradleyGovernor Kathy HochulNew York State of the State addressaffordabilityPublic Safety Positionstransportation infrastructureDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina