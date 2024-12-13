The Legislative Gazette - Millions of New Yorkers could get checks for $300 to $500 dollars next year

(Airs 12/13/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Millions of New Yorkers could get checks for $300 to $500 dollars next year, we’ll talk to Siena Pollster Steve Greenberg about how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul, and state officials are eyeing nuclear as a way to create power without contributing to climate change.