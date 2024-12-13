The Legislative Gazette - Millions of New Yorkers could get checks for $300 to $500 dollars next year

© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/13/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Millions of New Yorkers could get checks for $300 to $500 dollars next year, we’ll talk to Siena Pollster Steve Greenberg about how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul, and state officials are eyeing nuclear as a way to create power without contributing to climate change.

The Legislative Gazette Governor Kathy HochulinflationSteve GreenbergSiena pollNew York nuclear power
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
