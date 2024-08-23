The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs a new law allowing small distilleries, cideries and makers of mead to ship directly to consumers

© 2024
By David Guistina
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/23/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs a new law allowing small distilleries, cideries and makers of mead to ship directly to consumers, we’ll talk with the VP of the New York Press Association about the local journalism sustainability act passed by the legislature, and The Rockefeller Institute of Government hosts hearings on New York’s Foundation Aid formula.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
