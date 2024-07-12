The Legislative Gazette - Albany officially becomes the first municipality in New York state to opt-in to the Good Cause Eviction law

(Airs 07/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Albany officially becomes the first municipality in New York state to opt-in to the Good Cause Eviction law, John Kaehny, Executive Director of Reinvent Albany, shares his unhappy thoughts about the failed Congestion Pricing Plan for NYC, and we’ll take you to a paddle race that’s making a resurgence in the Adirondacks.