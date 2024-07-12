© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Albany officially becomes the first municipality in New York state to opt-in to the Good Cause Eviction law

By David Guistina
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/12/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Albany officially becomes the first municipality in New York state to opt-in to the Good Cause Eviction law, John Kaehny, Executive Director of Reinvent Albany, shares his unhappy thoughts about the failed Congestion Pricing Plan for NYC, and we’ll take you to a paddle race that’s making a resurgence in the Adirondacks.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette congestion pricingGood Cause EvictionDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina