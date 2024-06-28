The Legislative Gazette - We'll have results from some of the major primary elections held this week

(Airs 06/29/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Primary elections were held this week, we’ll take a look at some of the major results, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will share his thoughts on the financial state of the MTA after the Governor suspended Congestion Pricing, and Governor Hochul signs legislation that will regulate how children use social media.