© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We'll have results from some of the major primary elections held this week

By David Guistina
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/29/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Primary elections were held this week, we’ll take a look at some of the major results, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will share his thoughts on the financial state of the MTA after the Governor suspended Congestion Pricing, and Governor Hochul signs legislation that will regulate how children use social media.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteNew York Comptroller Tom DiNapoliKaren DeWittPat BradleyLucas Willard
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina