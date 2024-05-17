The Legislative Gazette - the State Senate is still considering a bill that would close loopholes in New York’s sexual assault laws.

(Airs 05/17/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says her house is still considering a bill that would fill the so-called, Harvey Weinstein loophole, we’ll speak with Nancy Hagans, President of the NYS Nurses Association, about the need to enforce safe staff levels for nurses, and we’ll take a look at how public education officials we’ll meet zero emissions goals for school buses.