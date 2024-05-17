© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - the State Senate is still considering a bill that would close loopholes in New York’s sexual assault laws.

By David Guistina
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/17/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says her house is still considering a bill that would fill the so-called, Harvey Weinstein loophole, we’ll speak with Nancy Hagans, President of the NYS Nurses Association, about the need to enforce safe staff levels for nurses, and we’ll take a look at how public education officials we’ll meet zero emissions goals for school buses.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteKaren DeWittNYS Nurses AssociationState Senator Andrea Stewart-CousinsHarvey Weinstein
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina